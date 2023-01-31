Contour Airlines service appears to stall at O’burg airport

OGDENSBURG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, New York (WWNY) - Some customers attempting to fly into the Ogdensburg airport on Contour Airlines are having some trouble just getting into the air after multiple days of flights being canceled.

In the summer of 2022, Contour Airlines began providing non-stop service from Ogdensburg International Airport to Philadelphia.

Over the past couple of weeks, however, service appears to have stalled at the terminal.

“Every hour that I spend, you know, waiting for a flight that is not going to take off is an hour I just could have been in the car, like, making the 5-hour drive or, you know, saving my money elsewhere,” said a woman who reached out to 7 news about her experience.

A frequent flyer of Contour Airlines, she asked to remain anonymous due to her current employer.

She says over the weekend, she was attempting to fly from Philadelphia to Ogdensburg to visit her husband who is stationed at Fort Drum.

After waiting at the airport for her flight, she received a text message saying the flight had been canceled and automatically rebooked for the next day.

She waited that whole day in Philadelphia for the rebooked flight to take off. It was delayed multiple times before eventually being canceled as well.

She says workers at the ticket counter told her “mechanical issues” were keeping the planes from taking off.

“Instead of just canceling and not rebooking tickets until they have, you know, the planes fixed, they just delay, delay, delay, cancel without any communication with passengers,” she said.

According to FlightAware.com, a flight tracking software, only two Contour flights have taken off from Philadelphia to Ogdensburg since at least January 17.

Only three flights took off from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia during that time.

Going in both directions, a total of 34 flights were canceled in the last two weeks.

The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority says it’s aware of the issue and is working diligently to help customers.

“Right now we are working with the airline to, you know, make sure that it improves. It is our expectation that the partners that we work with at the airport share that same philosophy and we are not going to accept anything less,” said OBPA Executive Director Steve Lawrence.

We reached out to Contour Airlines for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.