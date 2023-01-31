Expecting sunshine today

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a cloudy start, but we could see sun by late morning.

The afternoon will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures were mainly in the teens to start, but some places felt much colder because of a breeze. Highs will be around 20.

There’s lake effect snow falling in central New York, where there’s a winter weather advisory, so be careful if you’re heading south.

THe night will be mainly clear. Overnight lows will be in the single digits both above and below zero.

We’ll have snow on and off Wednesday, much of it as lake effect over the Tug Hill. Places outside the lake effect band could see sunshine.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.

There’s a chance of snow on Thursday, which is Ground Hog’s Day. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits below zero Thursday night and might not break the zero barrier on Friday. Friday will be partly sunny.

Friday night will be much colder. Lows will be in the mid-20s below zero.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and highs will be in the low teens.

Highs will be in the mid-30s on Sunday. There’s a 50% chance of snow.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

