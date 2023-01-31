Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023.
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Gary was born in Watertown, NY on September 1st, 1943 to Rena and Joseph Bates Mason. Gary was a life-long dairy farmer, involved in the local Knights of Columbus and on the board of the Cape Vincent Milk Producers .

Gary is survived by his children Dale Mason, Lisa (Gordon) Hutton, Becky (Patrick) Aubertine, and Katie (Jeff) Thibault, as well as his siblings Neil Mason, Carol Henchy, Ennis (Binky) Mason, and Joy (Joseph) Fitzgerald along with several grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, brother Lynn Mason, and a brother-in-law Harold Henchy.

Calling hours will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent from 4 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, February 1st. A funeral service will be held at St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church, Cape Vincent at 11 AM on Thursday, February 2nd with a reception immediately following at the attached Parish center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY. Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com

