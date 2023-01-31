Highlights & scores: Girls on the hardwood in the NAC

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk entertained Ogdensburg in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball Monday night.

OFA’s Abby Raven with the putback for the opening bucket.

Raven pulls down the tipped ball and goes to the rack again. It’s 5-0 Blue Devils.

Olivia Merrill from beyond the arc. OFA is up by 8.

Hannah Dominy inside for 2 of her team-best 15.

Raven to Merrill for the floater. She netted 22 points.

Raven again from the paint. She tossed in 18.

Dominy to Karen Perretta in transition for 2 of her 12 points.

Clara Cole to Amya LaFlair for the corner 3.

OFA defeated Norwood-Norfolk 56-39.

Frontier league bowling

Carthage won the boys’ regular season Frontier League bowling title Monday, beating both Indian river and Alexandria.

Indian River also beat Alexandria.

Ethan Crouse, a student at Beaver River, averaged 229 for the two games.

On the girls’ side, Indian River beat both Carthage and Alexandria. Alexandria also beat Carthage.

Danielle Brumfield of Indian River averaged 187 for the two games.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

OFA 56, Norwood-Norfolk 39

Potsdam 46, Salmon River 41

Canton 43, Massena 36

Chateaugay 56, St. Lawrence Central 33

Edwards-Knox 67, Lisbon 39

Gouverneur 45, Malone 43

Hammond 55, Hermon-DeKalb 46

Brushton-Moira 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 21

Alexandria 43, Belleville Henderson 30

Lyme 46, South Lewis 12

Boys’ high school basketball

OFA 68, Beekmantown 65

Tupper Lake 78, Edwards-Knox 33

Colton-Pierrepont 57, Madrid-Waddington 52

Harrisville 78, Lisbon 62

South Lewis 51, Belleville Henderson 47

Sackets Harbor 63, LaFargeville 44

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 6, St. Lawrence Central 1

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Tupper Lake 5 (OT)

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 6, Massena 1

Malone 3, Canton 1

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, Sandy Creek 2

New Hartford 3, Carthage 0

