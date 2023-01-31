Highlights & scores: Girls on the hardwood in the NAC
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk entertained Ogdensburg in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball Monday night.
OFA’s Abby Raven with the putback for the opening bucket.
Raven pulls down the tipped ball and goes to the rack again. It’s 5-0 Blue Devils.
Olivia Merrill from beyond the arc. OFA is up by 8.
Hannah Dominy inside for 2 of her team-best 15.
Raven to Merrill for the floater. She netted 22 points.
Raven again from the paint. She tossed in 18.
Dominy to Karen Perretta in transition for 2 of her 12 points.
Clara Cole to Amya LaFlair for the corner 3.
OFA defeated Norwood-Norfolk 56-39.
Frontier league bowling
Carthage won the boys’ regular season Frontier League bowling title Monday, beating both Indian river and Alexandria.
Indian River also beat Alexandria.
Ethan Crouse, a student at Beaver River, averaged 229 for the two games.
On the girls’ side, Indian River beat both Carthage and Alexandria. Alexandria also beat Carthage.
Danielle Brumfield of Indian River averaged 187 for the two games.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
OFA 56, Norwood-Norfolk 39
Potsdam 46, Salmon River 41
Canton 43, Massena 36
Chateaugay 56, St. Lawrence Central 33
Edwards-Knox 67, Lisbon 39
Gouverneur 45, Malone 43
Hammond 55, Hermon-DeKalb 46
Brushton-Moira 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 21
Alexandria 43, Belleville Henderson 30
Lyme 46, South Lewis 12
Boys’ high school basketball
OFA 68, Beekmantown 65
Tupper Lake 78, Edwards-Knox 33
Colton-Pierrepont 57, Madrid-Waddington 52
Harrisville 78, Lisbon 62
South Lewis 51, Belleville Henderson 47
Sackets Harbor 63, LaFargeville 44
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 6, St. Lawrence Central 1
Norwood-Norfolk 6, Tupper Lake 5 (OT)
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 6, Massena 1
Malone 3, Canton 1
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, Sandy Creek 2
New Hartford 3, Carthage 0
