Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet