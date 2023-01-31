James F. “Lucky” Liscum, 57, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at...
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

James was born on April 17, 1965 in Newton, NJ to the late James Elston and Elsie (Whitney) Liscum. He attended Gouverneur Central School and then worked as a drywall finisher for various construction companies over the years.

Lucky enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his friends and he especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Surviving is a son and his companion, David Liscum and Shelby Hodges; a daughter and son-in-law, Hailey and Chad McKinley; six grandchildren, Gage, Carson, Trevor, Owen, Leroy and Kash; six sisters, Jane Belmore, April Belmore, Eula Whitney, Virginia Bale, Nevins Mackey and Alice VanPatten.

Services for Lucky will be at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chili
Chili Cook-Off combining competitions
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by...
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30,...
Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, 56, of Carthage
Barbara Cappione, 89, formerly of Grassmere Terrace, passed away Sunday morning, January 29,...
Barbara Cappione, 89, of Massena

Obituaries

Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida.
Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville
Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her...
Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg
Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.
Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of...
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at the University of...
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, of Canton