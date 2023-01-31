James F. “Lucky” Liscum, 57, of Gouverneur

James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

James was born on April 17, 1965 in Newton, NJ to the late James Elston and Elsie (Whitney) Liscum. He attended Gouverneur Central School and then worked as a drywall finisher for various construction companies over the years.

Lucky enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his friends and he especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Surviving is a son and his companion, David Liscum and Shelby Hodges; a daughter and son-in-law, Hailey and Chad McKinley; six grandchildren, Gage, Carson, Trevor, Owen, Leroy and Kash; six sisters, Jane Belmore, April Belmore, Eula Whitney, Virginia Bale, Nevins Mackey and Alice VanPatten.

Services for Lucky will be at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

