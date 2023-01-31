Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills

Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.

Kelly married John H. Fish on April 1, 1984 in Canandaigua, NY.

She worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Alaska and Colorado. Most recently, she was an Administrative Assistant for the Garrison Commander, Fort Drum, NY.

Kelly was a very kind and caring soul. She never made anyone feel like an outsider, she was always there if and when you needed her. She also enjoyed hiking, boating, being on the water and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, John; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Michael White, and their children, Persais and Grace; two sons, Zach Fish and his fiancé, Alyssa Evenson, Portland, OR, and Zane Fish and his fiancé, Seirra Dunn, Watertown, NY; four siblings, Daniel Mergenthaler, Carthage, NY, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Dale Mergenthaler, Atlanta, GA, brother and sister-in-law, James and Joni Mergenthaler, Canandaigua, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Scott McNabb, Ringgold, GA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and a sister, Erin Bunn, passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2:30 pm, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.