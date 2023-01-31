Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of...
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.(Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.

Kelly married John H. Fish on April 1, 1984 in Canandaigua, NY.

She worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Alaska and Colorado. Most recently, she was an Administrative Assistant for the Garrison Commander, Fort Drum, NY.

Kelly was a very kind and caring soul. She never made anyone feel like an outsider, she was always there if and when you needed her. She also enjoyed hiking, boating, being on the water and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, John; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Michael White, and their children, Persais and Grace; two sons, Zach Fish and his fiancé, Alyssa Evenson, Portland, OR, and Zane Fish and his fiancé, Seirra Dunn, Watertown, NY; four siblings, Daniel Mergenthaler, Carthage, NY, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Dale Mergenthaler, Atlanta, GA, brother and sister-in-law, James and Joni Mergenthaler, Canandaigua, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Scott McNabb, Ringgold, GA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and a sister, Erin Bunn, passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2:30 pm, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chili
Chili Cook-Off combining competitions
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by...
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30,...
Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, 56, of Carthage
Barbara Cappione, 89, formerly of Grassmere Terrace, passed away Sunday morning, January 29,...
Barbara Cappione, 89, of Massena

Obituaries

Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida.
Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville
Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her...
Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg
Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.
Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at...
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, 57, of Gouverneur
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at the University of...
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, of Canton