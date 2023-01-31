Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man is accused of shaking his infant daughter so violently that she’s hospitalized with brain injuries.

State police arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio on Monday on a felony count of reckless assault of a child.

According to investigators, Osorio was caring for his four-month-old daughter at their home on Colonial Manor Road in the town of LeRay when he became enraged with his baby’s crying.

Police allege Osorio began “maliciously shaking his child for approximately three minutes prior to throwing her into a Graco baby swing.”

Troopers said Osorio drove the baby to Carthage Area Hospital where she was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage as a result of his actions.

The baby was then taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was listed in stable condition.

Osorio was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP court and granted pre-trial release.

Under the law, a person is guilty of reckless assault of a child when, being eighteen years of age or more, the person recklessly causes serious physical injury to the brain of a child less than five years old by shaking the child, or by slamming or throwing the child so as to impact the child’s head on a hard surface or object.

