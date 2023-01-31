Memorial mass for crash victims to be held Wednesday

WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - A memorial mass will be held Wednesday for the six men who died in Saturday’s crash in St. Lawrence County.

The mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport, near Auburn.

The 6 men died when a box truck struck the bus they were riding in head-on along State Route 37 in the town of Louisville.

The men were employees of LBFNY, LLC, which is located in Weedsport.

Burials for the crash victims will be held in Mexico, where all of the men are from.

