Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold.

Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.

Now, Ferris tells 7 news that another developer has come forward to buy the building and he will be transferring the rights over to them.

Ferris says the final sale was done for $158,500 after Stewart’s lowered the $175,000 asking price due to work that needed to be done.

When asked what the new owner’s plans are, Ferris said they are looking for prospective tenants. He said more information on the building’s future would be released at a later date.

Ferris declined to disclose the name of the new owner.

Records show the property was purchased by Gianaco, LLC, 23997 County Route 159 in Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

Chili
Chili Cook-Off combining competitions
Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
Dr. Jill Biden with children at Fort Drum
Valentines from Fort Drum to decorate White House
OFA's Abby Raven has her eye on the basket as she's about to score the first goal in a contest...
Highlights & scores: Girls on the hardwood in the NAC