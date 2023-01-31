Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold.

Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.

Now, Ferris tells 7 news that another developer has come forward to buy the building and he will be transferring the rights over to them.

Ferris says the final sale was done for $158,500 after Stewart’s lowered the $175,000 asking price due to work that needed to be done.

When asked what the new owner’s plans are, Ferris said they are looking for prospective tenants. He said more information on the building’s future would be released at a later date.

Ferris declined to disclose the name of the new owner.

Records show the property was purchased by Gianaco, LLC, 23997 County Route 159 in Watertown.

