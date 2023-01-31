Richard “ Dick” L. Barkley, 69, of Lisbon

Mr. Barkley passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Richard " Dick” L. Barkley, age 69 of Lisbon, will be held on February 11, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Quality of Life Building, 642 County Rt 28, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Barkley passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Surviving is his wife Marsha; two daughters Sarah (Chad) Richardson of Lisbon and Danielle (James) Cobb of Flackville; a son Matthew (Toni) Barkley of Lisbon; ten grandchildren Aidyn, Ainsley, Ashtyn, Austyn and Annelysse Richardson, Emma Guard, Rylan Skoog & Isla Cobb, and Layne & Juliet Barkley; three brothers Robert (Susan) Barkley of Ogdensburg, Michael Barkley of Ogdensburg and James (Mary) Barkley of Cranberry Lake; and a sister Bonnie (Carol) Barkley of Ogdensburg.

He was predeceased by his sister Jo-Ann Minkhorst.

Dick was born on April 14, 1953 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Michael William & Dorthea (Thompson) Barkley. He graduated from Lisbon Central School and continued his education at North Country Community College where he obtained an associated degree in Criminal Justice. He was later married to Marsha Johnson on June 14, 1975. The couple has been together since the young age of 14.

During his career he worked for Parks & Recreation, Special Game Worden, Ogdensburg Police Department, Potsdam State, NYS Corrections, and returned to Potsdam State where he worked as University Police for 35 years. He retired in August of 2008.

Dick was a former Mason, and a life member of the Sylvan Falls Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding his motor cycle, trap shooting with his grandchildren, having pig roasts, spending time at hunting camp, trapping animals, and spending time with his beloved family.

Memorial contribution can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Rt 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

