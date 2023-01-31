Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Bearup Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Born on May 19, 1966 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Ross E. and Sally J. Collins Wagoner. He was a 1986 graduate of Harrisville Central School.

Ross entered the US Army in 1986, serving time in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1988.

He was a longtime cook at Cavallario’s Steakhouse, and various other restaurants in Alexandria Bay, NY and Fort Drum, NY.

Ross married Clorinda M. LaParr of Harrisville, NY, on December 25, 2009 in Theresa, NY, with Bishop Lawrence Ketcham, officiating.

He enjoyed family genealogy, history, watching his favorite TV show, MASH, being in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Clorinda; two sons, James Ross Wagoner and William Cecil Wagoner, both in Richville, NY; brother and sister-in-law, David and Andrea Wagoner, Rossie, NY, sister and sister-in-law, Jane Wagoner and Jean Fultz, Oswego, NY and brother, Daniel Cratsenberg, Binghamton, NY; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by his father, Ross E. Wagoner, his mother and step-father, Sally and James Whitney.

Ross chose to give the gift of life, by becoming an organ and tissue donor with the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Redwood Fire Department, Redwood, NY 13679 or to the Finger Lakes Donor Network.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

