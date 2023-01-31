Rotary Swimarathon to help fight polio

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Noon Rotary will be holding its annual Rotary Swimarathon to help fight against polio.

Jeff Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

Seven Rotarians will be swimming laps to raise awareness and raise money to help vaccinate children around the world on Saturday, February 11.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Watertown High School pool.

Watertown Noon Rotary club has raised $5,000 to $6,000 per year in the last few years to help the Rotary Foundation (with support from the Gates Foundation.

Doses can cost as little as 60 cents per child.

Polio is still transmitted in the wild in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Due to vaccination hesitancy, polio has been found in the U.S. as recently as last fall.

If you’d like to donate, go to watertownnoonrotary.com and click on “Donate Now.”

