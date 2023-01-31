SnowTown USA getting things started with Thompson Park circle freeze

The roundabout near Thompson Park is flooded with ice to create a skating rink.
The roundabout near Thompson Park is flooded with ice to create a skating rink.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather is right and SnowTown USA is just days from getting underway. It brings back snow sculpting, ice skating and a slew of outdoor events to Watertown for the first time in years.

The roundabout in Thompson Park circle is flooded with ice for the first time in 23 years, say organizers.

It’s a returning tradition that dates back to the early 1900s.

“If you google the park circle freeze, you’ll see a picture of 1901 where people used to skate on the park circle here,” said David Daily, SnowTown board member.

It’s empty now, but in 48 hours, the hope is to fill it with skaters.

“I’d like to see some kids out here, rosy cheeks, skating,” said Jaime Benner-Clemons, SnowTown board member.

It’s part of the return of SnowTown USA, a little later than originally planned.

No snow and above-average January temperatures forced the board to postpone the event until this weekend.

“You know, it gets frustrating. But, it’s Mother Nature. It’s what we deal with up here,” said Daily.

Sitting inside Thompson Park are 6-foot wide, 8-foot tall snow blocks. But come this weekend, they’ll be transformed into a one-of-a-kind sculpture.

“The city has been really great on putting that together for us,” said Daily.

The snow blocks were put out overnight. Watertown Parks and Recreation crews have been working both day and night when the temperatures are cooler because the sun is down.

“We had to borrow a machine from Dry Hill and make snow. That went from 5 p.m. Sunday until about 10 a.m. yesterday,” said Benner-Clemons.

Ice skating and sculptures are hardly the only things on the schedule for this year’s snow-filled celebration. Live music, basketball and snow softball are all on the agenda.

“We have put so much time, effort, and energy into this and I just really hope the public enjoys it this weekend,” said Benner-Clemons.

Ice skating starts Thursday and the SnowTown opening ceremony will be held at Dry Hill Friday night at 6 o’clock.

Fore more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

Prayer
Memorial mass for crash victims to be held Wednesday
World Health Organization
Local doctors weigh in on moving away from Covid pandemic
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines service appears to stall at O’burg airport
Money
Belleville Henderson to hold capital project vote Thursday