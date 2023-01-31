Some sunshine tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It’s been awhile but tomorrow will feature some sun in the North Country. Expect clouds with some snow overnight. Low’s will be around 10.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 20.

Lake effect snow is likely on Wednesday. The Tug Hill may pick up a few inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the middle 20′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs around 30.

Friday will be brutally cold with highs near 0.

