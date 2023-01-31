Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville

Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida.

Stephen was born in Lowville on September 26, 1942 the son of the late Anna Mae Strife, the late Miller Lee and stepson of the late Niles Strife. He was a 1960 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service on May of 1964. Stephen was a truck driver for many years in Casselberry.

In addition to his parents, Stephen is predeceased by his brother, Garrett H. Lee.

Stephen is survived by many cousins.

A spring military service will be held at Lowville Rural Cemetery.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

