Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?
The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How end of COVID-19 emergency impacts you
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday