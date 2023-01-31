Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown

Published: Jan. 31, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.

Tim was born July 6, 1955, in Watertown, son of Carl F. “Kelly” and Jane (Elsey) Randall. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. On September 16, 1983, he married Renate (Randy) Dorfler at his home by the Justice of the Peace.

Tim worked for Watertown Plumbing Supply for twenty-five years. Previously he worked for Burns Supply. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and going to the casino with Randy.

Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Randy (Julie) Halpin, San Diego, CA, Jarrod (Alissa) Randall, Watertown, NY, four grandchildren, a brother, Kelly J. (Shirley) Randall, Columbia, SC, an adopted brother, Bob Monroe, FL, a sister-in-law, Linda Monroe, Saratoga, NY, several nieces and nephews, and a best friend that is extraordinarily helpful and thoughtful, Steve Newman.

Two brothers, William C. Randall and Michael C. Randall, died before him.

Calling hours will be 4-7pm Monday February 6, 2023 at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with Reverend Frank Natali. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

