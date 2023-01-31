Tomorrow’s Health: Coronavirus turning point, multiple concussions, celiac disease risks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One study is warning about the risks of multiple concussions and WHO sees a possible turning point for COVID-19 around the world.

Coronavirus turning point

The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, but there is hope the pandemic may be reaching an inflection point where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.

The director of the World Health Organization says that in the coming year the world could transition to a new phase in which hospitalizations and deaths are reduced to the lowest levels possible.

Multiple concussions

People who have experienced three or more concussions could have issues with brain function later in life.

A U.K. study of more than 15,000 participants found people who suffered at least three concussions had significantly worse cognitive function.

Doctors say patients who have had concussions should be warned of the dangers of continuing a high-risk sport or work.

Celiac disease risks

Another study in the U.K. finds people with celiac disease have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, even though they have fewer known risk factors, like obesity or high blood pressure.

Researchers found the risk increased the longer a person had been living with celiac disease. They are trying to determine if a gluten-free diet may play a role.

