Valentines from Fort Drum to decorate White House

Dr. Jill Biden with children at Fort Drum
Dr. Jill Biden with children at Fort Drum(WWNY)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - From a Fort Drum daycare to the walls of the White House.

Valentine hearts colored by kids at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center on Fort Drum will be on display at the home of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Dr. Biden visited Fort Drum on Monday as part of her “Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

During her visit, she spent time with military children for a Valentine’s Day-themed “hearts” and crafts project.

“Oh, I have so many nice pictures to take back with me to the White House so we can hang them up for Valentine’s Day,” she said.

About 20 kids, ages 3 to 5, participated in the activity.

