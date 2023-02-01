4-H Camp Wabasso registration open

4-H Camp Wabasso registration open
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the beginning of February, but it’s not too early to think about summer camp.

4-H Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue said registration for the summer officially opened at midnight.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Camp runs from July 2 to August 11 and is for ages 6-16. Some scholarships are available.

You can register and learn more at 4hcampwabasso.org. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sld95@cornell.edu.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Home Health Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health Services
Kody Kolk of Carthage pins Indian River's Michael Ashley in the 152-pound weight class.
Highlights & scores: Diving, wrestling, basketball & hockey
The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Red & Black move to new league
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects