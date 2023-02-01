4-H Camp Wabasso registration open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the beginning of February, but it’s not too early to think about summer camp.

4-H Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue said registration for the summer officially opened at midnight.

Camp runs from July 2 to August 11 and is for ages 6-16. Some scholarships are available.

You can register and learn more at 4hcampwabasso.org. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sld95@cornell.edu.

