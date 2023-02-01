Career Tech All-Star: Nico Camporeale

Career-Tech All-Star: Nico Camporeale
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Nico Camporeale wants to own his own business someday.

Someplace, he said, “where I have, like, a garage and I’m able to just constantly have access to helping people and working on vehicles.”

The Beaver River High School student is studying auto body repair at BOCES. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says it’s a good feeling helping people who can’t fix their vehicle themselves.

“I find it super-rewarding and gratifying because I feel a sense of closure I need,” he said.

Watch the video above to see him at work and to learn more about him.

