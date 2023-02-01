Ezra Alexander Jay Clark-Razis, infant, of Massena

Ezra Alexander Jay Clark-Razis went to be with the Angels on the day he was born, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ezra Alexander Jay Clark-Razis went to be with the Angels on the day he was born, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. His parents waited for his birth with joyful anticipation, they will forever miss and love him.

Ezra is survived by his parents Lee A. Clark and Alexandria A. Razis, his grandparents Dawn Clark and John Baker of Massena, John Clark Sr. and Victoria Snyder of North Lawrence, Helen Wagstaff and John Razis of Mississippi. His aunts and uncles, Jaimee Clark Burgoyne (Jasper) of Massena, Jason Clark (Sabita) of Stockholm, Kyle McLaughlin of Florida, Randy Parker of Stockholm, Johnny Clark Jr. of Florida, Garrett Clark (Ashley) of Guam, Allie Parker (Logan) of St. Regis Falls, Aaron Snyder of Brasher Falls, Samantha Snyder of Brasher Falls, and Taylor Razis (John) of Parishville. His great grandparents Linda Neuser of North Bangor, Cheryl and Dean Wagstaff of Parishville and Linda Razis of North Lawrence. As well as many cousins, great aunts & uncles and great great aunts & uncles.

Ezra is predeceased by his great grandparents Lynn & Patricia Clark of North Lawrence, David McLaughlin & Mary Cook of North Lawrence, Richard Neuser of North Bangor, Alexander Razis of North Lawrence. Great great parents, Steven Wagstaff Sr. of Parishville and Edward and Brigida Razis of Winthrop, Harold and Joyce Stark of Winthrop, Emma & Ronald McLaughlin of Brasher Center, Phyllis & Clarence Hourihan of North Bangor.

A celebration meal in the honor of the life of Ezra Alexander Jay Clark-Razis will be held at the American Legion in Winthrop on Saturday, February 4th at 2pm. Please come and join the family as they celebrate the life of their beloved son.

