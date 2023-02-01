Highlights & scores: Diving, wrestling, basketball & hockey
(WWNY) - It was a busy night in local sports Tuesday.
Calvin Eggleston of Indian River won the Frontier League boys’ diving championship Tuesday night. Nate Bliss of South Jefferson placed second.
Also on the line Tuesday was the Frontier League A Division wrestling crown, featuring wo of the best wrestling teams in the north country.
A full house was on hand at Carthage for the Comets’ battle with Indian River.
- In the first match of the night at 102 pounds, Jackson Wells of Carthage pins Kymah Gummow.
- At 118 pounds, Tomah Gummow of Indian River has a 19-5 verdict over Aiden Downing of Carthage.
- At 126 pounds, Shay Sinitiere of Carthage defeated Kane Lynch 7-5.
- At 132 pounds, the Comets’ Landon Copley over Jack Countryman 15-0.
- At 138 pounds, Manuel Gonzalez of Indian River pins Avery Lagasse.
- At 145 pounds, Logan Munn of Carthage decisions Caleb Welser 14 to 1.
- At 152 pounds, Kody Kolk of Carthage pins Michael Ashley to end their matchup.
- At 172 pounds, Hunter Sanderson of Carthage records the pin over Braden Christian.
- At 215 pounds, Indian River’s Davin Dewaine pins the Comets’ Thomas Kennedy.
- And at 285 pounds, Kamdyn Dorchester of Carthage pins the Warriors’ Jared Cook.
Carthage wins the A Division regular season crown by beating Indian River 48-23.
It was a battle between the top two boys’ basketball teams in the Northern Athletic Conference East as Chateaugay visited St. Lawrence Central.
- Jake Johnston to the rack and the putback. It’s 2-0 Bulldogs.
- Ethan Cook through the seam for the lefty bucket for 2of his 18 points.
- Aidun Beach fights off the defense and puts the Larries on the board. He posted 19 points.
- Cook to Walker Martin, who nails the trifecta.
- Johnston for the layup and the foul. The Bulldogs are up 7.
- Johnston again from the Land of 3s. He netted 18.
- Xavier Shattuck with a hard take to the hoop.
- Harlee Hartson to Damien Ashley who drains the 3.
Chateaugay goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 62-39.
Massena met Potsdam in a big NAC Division 1 boys’ hockey matchup.
- Massena’s Peyton Puente on the crossing pass to Chris Marasco, who tucks the puck over the goalie’s pad. The Raiders are up 2-0.
- Riley Sunday with the shot, deflected off the keeper, rebounded by Bailey Rochefort. It’s 4-0 Massena.
- Potsdam’s Ryan Rutley slaps a shot from the point. John Duffy for the score.
Potsdam would tally 6 straight goals, including Rutley’s game winner with 1:19 left.
Potsdam won 6-4.
Tuesday’s local scores
High school wrestling
Carthage 48, Indian River 23
Boys’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 61, Carthage 48
General Brown 62, Indian River 47
Copenhagen 42, Belleville Henderson 35
Beaver River 64, Sandy Creek 53
Lowville 49, Watertown 47
Colton-Pierrepont 52, St. Regis Falls 40
Brushton-Moira 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 37
Lisbon 86, Edwards-Knox 38
Malone 79, Gouverneur 48
Canton 53, Massena 38
Harrisville 74, Morristown 34
Heuvelton 69, Norwood-Norfolk 23
Potsdam 86, Salmon River 44
Chateaugay 62, St. Lawrence Central 39
Girls’ high school basketball
General Brown 43, Indian River 31
Watertown 44, Lowville 32
Brushton-Moira 44, Parishville-Hopkinton 29
St. Regis Falls 37, Tupper Lake 14
Men’s college basketball
Clarkson 57, St. Lawrence 56
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 74, Clarkson 47
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 3
Boys’ high school hockey
Potsdam 6, Massena 4
Islanders 5, Tupper Lake 2
Boys’ high school swimming
Lowville 60, Carthage 27
Lowville 56, Canton 27
Carthage 55, Canton 34
