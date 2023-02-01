Lake effect snow for the usual suspects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above.

If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days.

Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday for the usual parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

Lake effect starts unorganized before a band of snow settles in over the Tug Hill. Places outside the band probably won’t see much snow, if any.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.

There’s a chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be around 30.

A cold blast moves in for the end of the workweek. There’s a wind chill watch from 1 a.m. on Friday until 1 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

For St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks, the wind chill watch starts at the same time and ends at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Highs on Friday will be in the single digits below zero.

Overnight lows into Saturday will be around 20 below. A breeze could make it feel as cold as 45 below.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

