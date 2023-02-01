Lake effect snow on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A west wind will allow lake effect snow to move in off Lake Ontario late tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies with early lows around 10.

Lake snow will continue tomorrow mainly over the Tug Hill. Three to four inches of accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

Lake snow is expected for a time on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30′s.

