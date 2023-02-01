Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health Services

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Health Health Services
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Home Health Services can help people with illnesses and medical conditions stay in their homes.

Clinical liaison Kristy Graveline and RN case manager Casey Hughes explained how it works during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The idea, they say, is to teach patients how to care for themselves and to provide assistance when needed.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/home-health or call 315-782-0415.

