Multi-vehicle pileup closes Route 81

(Source: Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-vehicle pileup has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in the town of Watertown.

Jefferson County dispatchers say both the north and southbound lanes of the highway are closed between the Arsenal Street exit (45) and the town of Watertown exit (44).

According to police scanner transmissions, 12 vehicles including 4 tractor trailers, are involved in the crash in the southbound lane. There are reportedly two injuries.

7 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

