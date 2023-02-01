The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum

"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony(U.S. Army)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A new way of welcoming soldiers to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum began in January with a formal “Powder Keg” Patching Ceremony.

More than 120 Soldiers received the Mountain patch and tab from their respective brigade or tenant unit command teams.

The ceremony also introduced soldiers to 10th Mountain Division history and the origin of the patch.

