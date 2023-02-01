North Country Chili Cook-Off returns with hybrid format

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center marks the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off with a hybrid format that will include bringing back its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

Before COVID, the cook-off was a one-day event at the Dulles State Office building in Watertown.

During the pandemic, it became a month-long event where people went from restaurant to restaurant to try their recipes.

This year, the Volunteer Transportation Center is combining the in-person event with the pub crawl format.

Proceeds from the cook-off go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.

This year, more than 25 locations are participating in the pub crawl format. It’s now underway and runs through February 22.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

The in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building is on Saturday, February 25.

