North Country Chili Cook-Off returns with hybrid format

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center marks the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off with a hybrid format that will include bringing back its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building.

Before COVID, the cook-off was a one-day event at the Dulles State Office building in Watertown.

During the pandemic, it became a month-long event where people went from restaurant to restaurant to try their recipes.

This year, the Volunteer Transportation Center is combining the in-person event with the pub crawl format.

Proceeds from the cook-off go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.

This year, more than 25 locations are participating in the pub crawl format. It’s now underway and runs through February 22.

The in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building is on Saturday, February 25.

