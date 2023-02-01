Red & Black move to new league

By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will hold signups Wednesday night at the Faichney Drive Business Complex.

But signups will not be the only subject of conversation. The Red & Black are switching leagues for the coming season, leaving the Empire Football League for the Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League.

The Red & Black decided to switch leagues out of necessity. The future of the Empire Football League is cloudy,

So, Watertown decided to act now to secure solid footing for the future.

The Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League is an umbrella group that encompasses teams from across the nation.

Watertown will play a schedule that includes other teams from throughout New York state...

It certainly opens up opportunities for national exposure.

The eight-game regular season is expected to begin June 3. Playoffs would take place in mid-August with the final on Labor Day weekend.

It’s a new chapter in the storied history of the Watertown Red & Black, a history that dates back to 1896.

