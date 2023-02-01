Watertown zoning plan reviewed by county planning board

County reviews city of Watertown's zoning plan
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is one step closer to adopting its new zoning ordinance.

The Jefferson County planning board reviewed the city’s zoning amendment Tuesday afternoon.

The board says the Watertown International Airport wants the city to keep in mind aviation regulations.

Airport officials look to follow Federal Aviation Administration height regulations for high structures and buildings.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Red & Black move to new league
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
County reviews city of Watertown's zoning plan