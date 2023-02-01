Watertown zoning plan reviewed by county planning board
Feb. 1, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is one step closer to adopting its new zoning ordinance.
The Jefferson County planning board reviewed the city’s zoning amendment Tuesday afternoon.
The board says the Watertown International Airport wants the city to keep in mind aviation regulations.
Airport officials look to follow Federal Aviation Administration height regulations for high structures and buildings.
