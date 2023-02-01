Weather service issues lake effect snow warning, wind chill watch

Lake Effect Snow Warning
Lake Effect Snow Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible in the most persistent lake effect snow areas.

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible. The NWS issued a wind chill watch beginning Thursday night and ending Saturday afternoon.

Wind chills as low as 45 below zero are possible in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

For more information about the latest watches and warnings, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Home Health Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health Services
4-H Camp Wabasso
4-H Camp Wabasso registration open
Kody Kolk of Carthage pins Indian River's Michael Ashley in the 152-pound weight class.
Highlights & scores: Diving, wrestling, basketball & hockey
The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Red & Black move to new league