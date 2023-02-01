Weather service issues lake effect snow warning, wind chill watch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible in the most persistent lake effect snow areas.

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible. The NWS issued a wind chill watch beginning Thursday night and ending Saturday afternoon.

Wind chills as low as 45 below zero are possible in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

