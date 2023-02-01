Winthrop man faces drug possession and other charges after traffic stop

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Winthrop man and his two passengers face charges after a traffic stop in the town of Stockholm.

State police say they stopped 59-year-old Donald White on County Route 49 after he “oddly” used his turn signal.

Troopers say a check revealed the SUV had been in a hit-and-run crash in Massena.

According to police, White gave them a false name, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

White is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail in connection with the Massena crash.

He was also ticketed for criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation, and aggravated unlicensed operator.

His two passengers, 38-year-old Michelle Delosh of Winthrop and 39-year-old Rebecca Cloutier of North Lawrence were issued tickets for drug possession and released to appear in court in March.

