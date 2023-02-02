Arctic front heading our way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Extremely cold air is heading towards the North Country. Expect some lake effect snow overnight with lows near 20.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and windy. Highs will be around 30. The arctic front will move through the area during the early evening hours. Expect a brief period of heavy snow and falling temperatures.

Friday will be cold and breezy. Highs will be around 4 below zero.

