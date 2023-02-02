Ashcraft reflects on R&B’s Tangerine Bowl experience

By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black got an early start to their season last month.

They traveled to Orlando, Florida, to play the Tri City Outlaws from Tennessee in the Tangerine Bowl.

Watertown would lose that contest 31-13 but Red & Black coach George Ashcraft says despite the outcome, the game was a great experience for both the players and the coaches.

“We had 40 people that took that over a 1,000-mile trip to go down and play in a game,” he said. “It was an awesome experience for the people that played.

“The first half I thought at halftime we were in control. They scored on three big passing plays in the second half and the score got kind of one sided with a 31-13 final. I felt that the guys should be proud of what they did do. We played against a very good opponent, again proving that from our area to play against a Triple-A team they way we did — kudos to everybody that was a part of it. I can’t be happier for it and hope we can build off of that.”

