Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time.

Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle. She attended Harrisville Central School. Carolyn spent some time living in Texas, at which time she served in the United States Army. Following discharge she relocated back to the North Country.

Carolyn worked retail for various stores including Sears and Bon Ton at the Salmon Run Mall, she volunteered for several area charities and enjoyed riding her bicycle. She liked collecting brass and antiques. Carolyn love her parakeets, Sunny and Willow, her cat Daisy Mae, taking her dogs for rides in her Dodge pickup and walking her dog Coconut.

Carolyn is survived by her mother, Leta Mantle of Harrisville, brother Wayne Mantle of Harrisville, special friend Tharron Ferguson of Pennsylvania, nephews Caleb and Geordie Mantle, niece Eve Mantle, an aunt, Carol Ryan and Kathy Rahman and family of California and several other aunts, uncles and friends.

She was predeceased by a son, Joshua Mantle in July 2022 and by her father, Wayne Mantle.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street; Watertown, New York 13601 or to your local SPCA.

A graveside committal will be planned for a later date.

Leta would like to give a special thank you to her Christian Life Fellowship Church Family as well as to Pastor Terry Aiken and wife Juanita for their kindness and generosity during Carolyn’s illness. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Carolyn D. Mantle are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.

