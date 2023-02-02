The Cozy Mitten

A new Children's Musical(Grasse River Players)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Grasse River Players of Canton, NY are premiering a children’s musical THE COZY MITTEN.

Barbara Burdick, local music teacher, has turned the Ukrainian folktale, The Mitten, into a delightful musical for children.

In the story, animals  out in the cold find an unusual way to keep warm. Some of the proceeds will be donated to Ukrainian relief.

For Canton Winterfest, it shall be presented at the St Lawrence University Blackbox theatre ( Griffiths Art Center) at 1pm and 4pm

Saturdays and Sundays, Feb 11,12,18,19.  Tickets are $10 adults $5 children. Tickets available at The Pear Tree, Canton, and at the door.

Online ( added fee ) https://www.showtix4u.com/event/71173.  For more information - grpcanton@gmail.com and Elaine at 315-268-9517

