Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams

Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY.

Doris was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey to Steve and Kathryn Sipos. She grew up in Carthage, NY. Doris married her husband of 43 years, Timothy Keck on May 30, 1980, in Henderson, NY.

Doris worked at New York Airbrake, New York State DOT in Adams, and Belleville Central School until her retirement. Doris loved going to her camp in Natural Bridge, NY and she enjoyed the outdoors and everything nature.

She was an excellent gardener and enjoyed planting flowers at her home and at camp. Doris loved animals, she loved having her four Golden Labs with her and enjoyed birdwatching. She enjoyed educating her children and grandchildren about the trees, plants, and animals.

She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Harriet) Sipos of Georgetown, PA; Jim Sipos of San Antonio, TX; Allen (Mike) Sipos of Carthage, NY; Bobby Sipos of Patterson, NJ; her sisters, Donna (Mike) Segovis of Midland, TX; Connie Lieber of San Antonio, TX; Kathy (Joe) Nueman of Elbridge, NY. Also surviving is her daughter, Deanna (Paul) Freeman, Carthage, NY; her sons, Mark (Maria) Largett of Natural Bridge, NY; Scott Largett of Watertown, NY; John (Tracy) Largett of Adams , NY; stepsons, Peter (Tina) Keck of Smithville, NY; Sherley (Erica) Keck of Magnolia, TX; cousin, Lennie (Elaine) Siemon of Matawan, TX; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dorsi was predeceased by her brother, Ken Sipos and sisters, Leone Rutledge, and Del Davis.

Burial will be held in the summer at a date, time, and place to be announced.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for all their assistance.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doris’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.