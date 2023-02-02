Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family...
Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY.(Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY.

Doris was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey to Steve and Kathryn Sipos. She grew up in Carthage, NY. Doris married her husband of 43 years, Timothy Keck on May 30, 1980, in Henderson, NY.

Doris worked at New York Airbrake, New York State DOT in Adams, and Belleville Central School until her retirement. Doris loved going to her camp in Natural Bridge, NY and she enjoyed the outdoors and everything nature.

She was an excellent gardener and enjoyed planting flowers at her home and at camp. Doris loved animals, she loved having her four Golden Labs with her and enjoyed birdwatching. She enjoyed educating her children and grandchildren about the trees, plants, and animals.

She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Harriet) Sipos of Georgetown, PA; Jim Sipos of San Antonio, TX; Allen (Mike) Sipos of Carthage, NY; Bobby Sipos of Patterson, NJ; her sisters, Donna (Mike) Segovis of Midland, TX; Connie Lieber of San Antonio, TX; Kathy (Joe) Nueman of Elbridge, NY. Also surviving is her daughter, Deanna (Paul) Freeman, Carthage, NY; her sons, Mark (Maria) Largett of Natural Bridge, NY; Scott Largett of Watertown, NY; John (Tracy) Largett of Adams , NY; stepsons, Peter (Tina) Keck of Smithville, NY; Sherley (Erica) Keck of Magnolia, TX; cousin, Lennie (Elaine) Siemon of Matawan, TX; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dorsi was predeceased by her brother, Ken Sipos and sisters, Leone Rutledge, and Del Davis.

Burial will be held in the summer at a date, time, and place to be announced.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for all their assistance.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doris’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of...
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage...
William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage
Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home...
Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage

Obituaries

Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023...
Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of Norwood
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Film from the Blizzard of '77
Former reporter shares memories of covering Blizzard of ‘77
Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor unveils state budget plan, local lawmakers voice concerns
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines CEO blames ice, runway conditions for Ogdensburg flight cancellations