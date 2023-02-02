Expert: ‘Not all polling is equal’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Politics, polls, the press, and the public. That was the focus of a speech by Dr. Don Levy at Jefferson Community College Wednesday night.

Levy heads up Siena College’s Research Institute.

He spoke for an hour and a half on what the purpose of polling is, the differences between good and bad polling data, and if the polling process as a whole is good for America.

Siena polls are used at the local, state, and national political levels.

“Polling is everywhere,” he said. “You can’t turn on a television set, you can’t check your social media without hearing polling data, and not all polling is equal.”

As for Levy’s verdict on polling’s effect on the country, he says the key to a good political poll is making sure the data used is transparent and non-biased.

