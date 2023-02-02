Expert: ‘Not all polling is equal’

Don Levy, the lead pollster at the Siena College Research Institute, gives his views on polling during a talk Wednesday night at Jefferson Community College(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Politics, polls, the press, and the public. That was the focus of a speech by Dr. Don Levy at Jefferson Community College Wednesday night.

Levy heads up Siena College’s Research Institute.

He spoke for an hour and a half on what the purpose of polling is, the differences between good and bad polling data, and if the polling process as a whole is good for America.

Siena polls are used at the local, state, and national political levels.

“Polling is everywhere,” he said. “You can’t turn on a television set, you can’t check your social media without hearing polling data, and not all polling is equal.”

As for Levy’s verdict on polling’s effect on the country, he says the key to a good political poll is making sure the data used is transparent and non-biased.

