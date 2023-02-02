Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls home sustained heavy damage to an early morning fire Thursday.

A viewer tells us crews responded to a call around midnight to a garage fire at a house on State Highway 11 in the town of Brasher.

The fire spread from the garage to the house.

The Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department responded to the scene. West Stockholm was also called in to assist with knocking down the blaze.

A call to St. Lawrence County 911 couldn’t confirm any details.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.