Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock.

Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week.

According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Gouverneur Community Bank on January 24.

Court documents say Boprey kept a former girlfriend from leaving by threatening her, stating, “stop running or I’m going to throw this knife at your back.”

When the alleged victim tried to run, police say Boprey grabbed the woman by the neck, bit her on the head, and then struck her on the head with a rock.

The woman suffered a cut and bruising to her head, according to court documents. It’s unclear if she required medical treatment.

Police say Boprey then took the alleged victim’s phone and broke it on the pavement.

Boprey was charged with:

second- and third-degree assault

second-degree unlawful imprisonment

fourth-degree criminal mischief

criminal obstruction of breathing

He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and ordered held in the county jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

