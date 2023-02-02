Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Helen was born June 22, 1931, in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Lee & Etta (Hays) LaParr. She attended Watertown Immaculate Heart Academy.

Helen married Karl Delong. He died in 2002. She was primarily a homemaker. Surviving is her daughter-in-law, Paula Delong of Carthage, a special niece Sue and her husband Roger Pierce, Carthage; several grandchildren, Jason (Heather) DeLong, Bonney Lake, WA; Brandon DeLong of Castorland, a step-granddaughter Sara (Theresa) Astafan of Clayton, a step-grandson John (Amber) Astafan of Carthage; and two great-grandsons and one step great-granddaughter.

She is predeceased by her husband and children, Dale Delong (2017) & Debra Delong (2020), and an infant granddaughter Sarah Joyce DeLong. There will be no public calling hours. A Graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery in the Spring where she will be laid alongside her husband.

Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West Street, Carthage, NY 13619, or Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Helen’s family, please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of...
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family...
Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams
William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage...
William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage
Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home...
Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023...
Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of Norwood
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Film from the Blizzard of '77
Former reporter shares memories of covering Blizzard of ‘77
Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor unveils state budget plan, local lawmakers voice concerns
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines CEO blames ice, runway conditions for Ogdensburg flight cancellations