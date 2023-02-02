CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Helen was born June 22, 1931, in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Lee & Etta (Hays) LaParr. She attended Watertown Immaculate Heart Academy.

Helen married Karl Delong. He died in 2002. She was primarily a homemaker. Surviving is her daughter-in-law, Paula Delong of Carthage, a special niece Sue and her husband Roger Pierce, Carthage; several grandchildren, Jason (Heather) DeLong, Bonney Lake, WA; Brandon DeLong of Castorland, a step-granddaughter Sara (Theresa) Astafan of Clayton, a step-grandson John (Amber) Astafan of Carthage; and two great-grandsons and one step great-granddaughter.

She is predeceased by her husband and children, Dale Delong (2017) & Debra Delong (2020), and an infant granddaughter Sarah Joyce DeLong. There will be no public calling hours. A Graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery in the Spring where she will be laid alongside her husband.

Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West Street, Carthage, NY 13619, or Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Helen’s family, please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

