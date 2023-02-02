Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops, girls’ hockey

(WWNY) - College basketball, boys’ and girls’ high school basketball, and girls’ high school hockey were on the sports menu Wednesday.

It was a rare Wednesday afternoon men’s college basketball contest from the McVean Athletic Center at Jefferson Community College as the Cannoneers hosted Cayuga Community College.

First half action: Ibrahim Wally drives hard to the tin for 2. The Cannoneers are down 1.

Then it’s Jeremiah Smith splitting the defenders for the basket. The Cannoneers trail by 4.

Smith in the paint gets the kiss off glass to fall. JCC is down 5.

Eric Eastham drops the 3-pointer from the wing. The Cannoneers trail 23-12.

Dante Stokes rips yarn on the pullup jumper. JCC is down 13, 27-14.

It’s Stokes with the nice moves in the paint for the bucket.

Cayuga goes on to beat JCC 69-56

The Flyers of Norwood-Norfolk hosted Morristown in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

Walker Belile to Dominick Perretta for the 3-pointer. The Rockets are up 8.

Parker Blair gets his own rebound for the short jumper.

Belile to Perretta in the opposite corner for 3 of his 13 points. Morristown is up 9.

Matt Richards with the floater in the paint. The Flyers are within 7.

Belile to Kameron Toland for the turnaround in the lane.

Blair cuts through the lane for the layup. He netted 10 for the Flyers.

Brendan Bombard penetrates and dishes to Josh Jarvis for 2.

Belile to Peyton Donnelly for 3 more.

Morristown holds off Norwood-Norfolk for a 40-28 win.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Alexandria.

First quarter: Peyton Britton scores off the turnover. Sackets Harbor is up 2.

At the other end, it’s Madi Davidson with the kiss off glass, tying the game.

It’s Davidson again with the bank shot. Alexandria is on top 2.

Davidson goes up strong down low for the basket. The Lady Purple Ghosts are up 4.

Off the inbounds, Olivia Derouin rips yarn from the corner.

Sackets Harbor beat Alexandria 46-42.

On the ice it was a girls’ NAC matchup in Potsdam, as the Lady Sandstoners hosted Canton.

Rylie Bicknell gathers the pass and rips the initial shot. Sophie Bruno tucks in the rebound. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

Kennedy Emerson swoops in from the right, rips a shot inside the opposite post. It’s 2-0 Sandstoners.

Canton’s Ashlyn Beeles dishes to Emily Estabrooks in the slot. The screen shot goes top shelf, cutting Potsdam’s lead to 2-1.

From the blue line, Bruno splits the defense and snipes the shot. Potsdam is up 3-1.

The Sandstoners win 4-1 to finish as the top seed, hosting Alexandria in the upcoming Section X playoffs. Canton will travel to Massena on Wednesday for the other semifinal.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 94, Hermon-DeKalb 24

Morristown 40, Norwood-Norfolk 28

Salmon River 70, St. Regis Falls 56

Girls’ high school basketball

Gouverneur 47, Massena 22

Lisbon 60, Heuvelton 51

Madrid-Waddington 57, Edwards-Knox 53

Sackets Harbor 46, Alexandria 42

Lyme 54, LaFargeville 51

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 6, Canton 1

Salmon River 9, OFA 4

Norwood-Norfolk 2, St. Lawrence Central 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 4, Canton 1

Malone 4, Beekmantown 2

Massena 3, Alexandria 1

High school wrestling

Canton 39, OFA 21

Gouverneur 60, Massena 12

Gouverneur 56, Malone 12

Frontier League volleyball semifinal

Beaver River 3, South Lewis 0

