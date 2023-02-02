Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023...
Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, NC.(Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, NC.

Joanne was born March 20, 1939 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Rivet) Quenell. She graduated from Massena High School in 1956 and later married James LaDue, the marriage later ended in divorce. Joanne later married George Russell on September 7, 2007. He later predeceased her on August 15, 2010.

Joanne was a Bus Driver for Norwood-Norfolk for 27 years as well as a Hearing Impairment Teacher’s Aide for BOCES.

Joanne enjoyed her camp on Norwood Lake, swimming, fishing and the time she spent with her family. She also liked to bowl, play bingo and shuffleboard as well as spending winters in Florida.

Joanne is survived by her children, Brenda Greeley and her husband, Dale of Alaska; Timothy LaDue and his wife, Geanette of Florida; William LaDue and his wife, Mary of North Carolina; Clark LaDue and his wife, Amy of Oswego; six step children, Randy Russell and his wife, Karin of Potsdam; Vickie Russell LaShomb and her husband, David of Potsdam; Robert Russell and his wife, Angela of Baldwinsville; Michael Ashley and his wife, Pam of Massena; Stephen Ashley and his wife, Jose of Seattle, WA; Jenny Ashley of Ohio; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joanne is predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Charles Quenell.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to Massena Rescue Squad or Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of...
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family...
Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams
William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage...
William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage
Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home...
Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage

Obituaries

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Film from the Blizzard of '77
Former reporter shares memories of covering Blizzard of ‘77
Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor unveils state budget plan, local lawmakers voice concerns
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines CEO blames ice, runway conditions for Ogdensburg flight cancellations