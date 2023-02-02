Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of Norwood

Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, NC. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, NC.

Joanne was born March 20, 1939 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Rivet) Quenell. She graduated from Massena High School in 1956 and later married James LaDue, the marriage later ended in divorce. Joanne later married George Russell on September 7, 2007. He later predeceased her on August 15, 2010.

Joanne was a Bus Driver for Norwood-Norfolk for 27 years as well as a Hearing Impairment Teacher’s Aide for BOCES.

Joanne enjoyed her camp on Norwood Lake, swimming, fishing and the time she spent with her family. She also liked to bowl, play bingo and shuffleboard as well as spending winters in Florida.

Joanne is survived by her children, Brenda Greeley and her husband, Dale of Alaska; Timothy LaDue and his wife, Geanette of Florida; William LaDue and his wife, Mary of North Carolina; Clark LaDue and his wife, Amy of Oswego; six step children, Randy Russell and his wife, Karin of Potsdam; Vickie Russell LaShomb and her husband, David of Potsdam; Robert Russell and his wife, Angela of Baldwinsville; Michael Ashley and his wife, Pam of Massena; Stephen Ashley and his wife, Jose of Seattle, WA; Jenny Ashley of Ohio; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joanne is predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Charles Quenell.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to Massena Rescue Squad or Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

