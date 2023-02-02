Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg

Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home with her loving husband beside her. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Ryan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home with her loving husband beside her.

Judy is survived by her husband, Terrence W. Ryan of Ogdensburg; a daughter, Sara Ryan of Clarksville, TN and a son, Garth Ryan and his wife, Molly, of Ogdensburg, NY; her grandchildren, Richard (Sheila) Ryan of Fair Haven, NY, Eva Lazar (Captain Jay) Oles of Kansas City MO, and Ian Lazar of Manlius, NY, Louie Salin of Potsdam, and Coby and Sloane Ryan of Ogdensburg, NY; seven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy is predeceased by a daughter, Carrie Ryan Lazar; her siblings, Iona Arquiett, Eleanor Tulip, and Agnes “Angie” R. Huse and two brothers, John Casey and Frank Casey. Judy was born on April 1, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late James F. Cree and Theresa Cook. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1959, going on to earn her Register Nursing Diploma from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 1965. Judy married Terrence Ryan on February 23, 1963, at Assumption Church in Syracuse, NY. Judy worked as a staff nurse at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. In 1970, she went to work as a nursing professor at Canton ATC, where she worked for 18 years. She later attended Syracuse University, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 1973 and her Nurse Practitioner Certificate in 1976. She graduated from St. Lawrence University with a Master of Education in General Studies in 1978. She returned to Syracuse University in 1986 to earn her Master’s Degree in Nursing. In 1998, she became the Assistant Director of Nursing at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and the Director of Nursing at the Binghamton Psychiatric Center in 1992 and retiring in 1996. She later worked as the Nursing Program Director at Canton ATC and the Director of Women’s Health Services at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Her last position was a director at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

Judy enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River and sewing. She was very proud of her Native American heritage. She served on the board of directors for the Fort de La Presentation Association and had been a member since 2000. She also served as their representative to the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and received the Community Service Award from the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce in 2019. She was a Eucharistic minister at Notre Dame Church for many years. She had a deep sense of community and enjoyed volunteering. She was a member of the Forsythe Rifles, Zonta Organization, Kiwanis Club, the Red Hat Society, and had a keen interest in women’s health.

Donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the Fort de La Presentation Association, PO Box 1749, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, https://fort1749.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.