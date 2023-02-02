Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned

By Jeff Cole
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York.

The museum’s closure could last several months.

The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other structural issues on the front of the building.

Electricity has been cut to the building and Karon says the full extent of the damage won’t be known until it can come back on.

However, getting power restored will be expensive because he says National Grid won’t reconnect the existing equipment to the downtown grid.

In the meantime, the Sci-Tech Center is looking for a temporary location.

