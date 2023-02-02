Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Gorgeous sky & nature shots

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We have some real artists sending their photos to us, such as Cathy Buckingham’s shot of Lowville and Bob Gorman’s shot of ice fishers on Chaumont Bay.

Richard Seifert found a beautiful purple sunrise in Potsdam.

Jim Barber watched as two geese floated on by on an ice chunk in Guffin Bay.

Tana Taylor decided to make the most of this cold weather. Even Frosty needs a warmup!

And Dawn Breyette had a fuzzy friend at her window. It looks like he wants to come inside and get warmed up.

Finally, the search is over. Bigfoot was finally spotted in Richville. Sharon DaFoe was lucky to escape unnoticed after clicking a pic.

Thanks to everyone who shared their content. Just Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app and maybe you’ll see your photo on Pics of the Week.

Below is our Pics of the Week gallery.

