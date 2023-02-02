Staying warm and safe during extreme cold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says extreme cold is on the way. The wind chill could be 30 to 40 degrees below zero.

It’s a major concern for first responders.

“We want to make sure that everybody stays warm. Everything stays covered up, any exposed skin, anything like that with these frigid temperatures that they’re forecasting,” said Brian Newell, director of operations, South Jefferson Rescue Squad.

Newell is worried people will use unsafe ways to heat their homes.

“With these very frigid temperatures people are going to be looking for alternative heating sources,” he said.

Newell warns against using appliances like the stove or dryer to keep the house warm. Secondary heating sources raise the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Your house isn’t the only place where the cold is cause for concern.

“Make sure you top off your air pressure in your tires because if they’re low, they’re going to get lower with colder air. Most importantly, make sure your tank is full of fuel,” said Tom Cheney, president, Cheney Tire Inc.

Along with checking your tires and filling up your gas tank, Cheney says making sure your windshield washer fluid is full can make a major difference in the mornings.

And with sub-zero temperatures, veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of The Animal Doctors says to look out for your four-legged friends.

“Long exposures to their paws, pads, ice building up in their feet, ear tips, those sort of things; whether they have hair or not, those things can become troublesome areas especially when they are going in and out,” she said.

The National Weather Service’s wind chill warning starts Thursday night and goes until mid-day Saturday.

