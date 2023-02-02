Time to start signing up for Polar Bear Dip

Polar Bear Dip
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Polar Bear Dip is back in person this year, the first time since 2020.

The event benefits River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

Hospital development coordinator Claire Wakefield talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for her interview.

The event is at Bonnie Castle Resort on Saturday, February 25.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and dipping starts at 1 p.m.

Participants need to raise at least $100.

You can find out more by calling 315-482-4976. Or you can visit riverhospital.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
Lake Effect Snow Warning
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Ashcraft reflects on R&B’s Tangerine Bowl experience
Cathy Buckingham sent in this shot of Lowville.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Gorgeous sky & nature shots
Wake Up Weather
Windy with light snow
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home