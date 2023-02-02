Time to start signing up for Polar Bear Dip

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Polar Bear Dip is back in person this year, the first time since 2020.

The event benefits River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

Hospital development coordinator Claire Wakefield talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for her interview.

The event is at Bonnie Castle Resort on Saturday, February 25.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and dipping starts at 1 p.m.

Participants need to raise at least $100.

You can find out more by calling 315-482-4976. Or you can visit riverhospital.org.

